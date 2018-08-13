HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Paradise Entertainment Limited ("Paradise" or together with its subsidiaries as the "Group", SEHK: 1180), a leading provider of casino management services and electronic gaming equipment and systems in Macau, and INTERBLOCK d.d. (together with its subsidiaries as "Interblock"), a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products, through their respective subsidiaries, have entered into a license agreement whereby Paradise licensed Interblock the rights of certain intellectual property of non-live multi-game (the "IP") in Macau.Pursuant to the terms of the license agreement, Paradise, the inventor, patent-owner and sole supplier of live multi-game system in Macau, granted Interblock the non-exclusive rights of certain IP in Macau.Mr. Jay Chun, Chairman and Managing Director of the Group said, "Interblock is a leading developer and supplier of multi-player gaming devices in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Leveraging Interblock's extensive sales and distribution network, proven track record and commercialization expertise, we are confident that our cooperation will significantly boost the sales of licensed gaming machines and accelerate the penetration of non-live multi-game in Macau. We look forward to deepening collaboration with Interblock by exploring our other gaming products such as slot machines and other upcoming products with an aim to further enlarge our market share in the electronic gaming equipment market."Mr. Michael Hu, Vice President Asia of Interblock said, "We are excited to join hands with Paradise. Obtaining the intellectual property rights of non-live licensed gaming machines in Macau not only cements our leading market position but also paves our way to access to the Macau market. As always, we strive to improve the entertainment experience for the goal of achieving strategic breakthroughs in development."Paradise Entertainment LimitedParadise Entertainment Limited (SEHK: 1180) was incorporated in Bermuda with its shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Group is principally engaged in the provision of casino management services, and the development, sale and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems.For more information about Paradise Entertainment Limited, please visit our company's website: http://www.hk1180.com.About INTERBLOCK d.d.Interblock is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Interblock's multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The INTERBLOCK brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock's collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience.For more information, please visit www.interblockgaming.com.For inquiriesParadise Entertainment LimitedBob ShenInvestor Relations Manager852-2916 0831bobshen@hk1180.comAnli Financial Communications LimitedPhoebe Li 852-3956 1640 phoebe.li@anli.com.hkAngel Cheung 852-3956 1638 angel.cheung@anli.com.hkSource: Paradise Entertainment LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.