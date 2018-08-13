sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,088 Euro		+0,001
+1,15 %
WKN: A1W2VY ISIN: BMG6893L1375 Ticker-Symbol: LIL3 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LTD
PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARADISE ENTERTAINMENT LTD0,088+1,15 %