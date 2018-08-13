A.M. Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" of Jordan Insurance Company Plc. (JIC) (Jordan), remain unchanged following the decision by JIC's General Assembly, on 29 July 2018, to sell the entire shares of the company to Aetna Insurance Company (Aetna) and allow them to carry out verification and audit of the company records. A.M. Best will continue to monitor the developing situation and react if a definitive offer is made.

