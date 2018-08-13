

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) said Monday that it is in constructive and productive discussions with its lenders regarding its future financial flexibility and expects to reach a resolution in the near-term. The Company will disclose additional details in due course.



At the end of July 2018, the Company held, through Diebold KGaA, 77.1% of the outstanding shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG. In August 2018, Diebold Nixdorf AG shareholders, as per their right under the terms of the company's acquisition of Diebold Nixdorf AG, have requested redemptions for about 3.8 million shares (corresponding to 12.9% of the outstanding shares) with a value of about $255 million.



The company utilized cash on hand and borrowings under its Revolving Facility to fund $160 million of the initial obligation and will settle the additional obligation later this week, in line with current settlement practices, with cash on hand and borrowings under the Revolving Facility.



Following this activity, Diebold Nixdorf will own in excess of 90% of the outstanding shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG. Such shareholding entitles the Company, at the Company's election, to initiate the process to merge Diebold Nixdorf AG with and into Diebold KGaA, a significant final step in the integration of the Company's German subsidiaries. When initiated, this elective process includes the Company's acquisition of all remaining shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG, which the Company expects to initiate expeditiously in future quarters.



The company's annual dividend payments to Diebold Nixdorf AG minority shareholders have been reduced by approximately $12 million in light of the shares tendered since the end of July and the remaining dividend payments of approximately $10 million will be eliminated once all shares have been acquired.



Monetization of company Owned Life Insurance for $70 million



On August 9, 2018, the company received cash proceeds of about $70 million from the monetization of its investment in company owned life insurance contracts to further bolster liquidity.



