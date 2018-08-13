Healthy Competition in Mobile & Video Games Market Generating Healthy Revenue Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile and video game have moved into the mainstream thanks to the popularity of games such as Epic Games' Fortnite and Riot Games League of Legends. Video game interest continues to grow at rapid pace which could mean big returns for those interested in the space. As technology and innovation continually take giant leaps forward, so does gaming content, products, mobile games, special events and video game tournaments. These are just some of the ways the industry is turning into a recurring revenue model and capitalizing on increased demand. Gamers around the world will likely spend around $138 billion on games this year, according to Newzoo's Global Games Market Report. The market research firm tracks usage and trends of video games, mobile and esports. The figure represents a 13.3 percent increase year over year, or an extra $16.2 billion. Active Companies in the markets this week include: Tapinator, Inc. (OTC:TAPM), Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM) BREAKING NEWS: Tapinator, developer and publisher of mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms is pleased to announce a worldwide distribution deal for its Solitaire Dash mobile game with Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM).

Under the four-year initial agreement, Cheetah becomes the exclusive worldwide distributor for all mobile versions of the Solitaire Dash game.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile internet company dedicated to making the world smarter. It aims to provide leading apps for mobile users worldwide and connect users with personalized content powered by artificial intelligence. Cheetah Mobile was formed in November 2010 as a merger between Kingsoft Security and Conew Image, bringing together Kingsoft Security's 18 years of security technology experience and Conew's internet DNA. The Company has attracted approximately 600 million global MAUs in more than 200 countries and regions, of which approximately 70% are located outside of China.

Solitaire Dash is Tapinator's horse-racing themed tri-peaks solitaire mobile game which originally launched in 2017 and recently received a significant update for its 2.0 version. The user interface was completely redesigned in the form of a map to visually represent player progress. This redesign has resulted in a map featuring 324 unique levels across 18 racetracks. Players now have many additional ways to increase earning potential and in-game rewards, including purses for completing racetracks and "sponsorships" that are awarded for completing in-game content. In short, Solitaire Dash 2.0 now combines the proven systems of top grossing card games with its own unique features to create a best-in-class solitaire product. Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, has personally created the vision and overseen the development of Solitaire Dash since the game's inception.

Commenting on the agreement, Tapinator President Andrew Merkatz said "Given the overwhelmingly positive player response and monetization potential with Solitaire Dash, we are very excited to work with Cheetah Mobile to bring the game to their massive worldwide mobile audience. We look forward to working with Cheetah Mobile to continue to enhance and localize the game in order to delight more players and capture market share within the highly lucrative solitaire category on mobile.

"It's exciting to partner with Tapinator," said Keith Huan, Producer of Cheetah Games. "Solitaire Dash offers hybrid game play of classic Solitaire combined with a horse racing theme. We really looking forward to working with Tapinator to optimize and localize the game in order to deliver a unique game experience to our users worldwide." Read this and more news for Tapinator at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/tapm.html

In other industry developmentsfrom around the markets:

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), a leading social game developer, and premier sports car maker Porsche, today announced a global content partnership. In honor of this year's 70th anniversary of the Porsche brand, the partnership includes new in-game content in CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), the world's most popular mobile racing game, as well as a four-part docuseries featuring passionate Porsche connoisseurs from around the world. The docuseries participants include Australian former racing driver Mark Webber, collector and designer Magnus Walker, custom tuner Akira Nakai, and former racer Bruce Canepa. The first video will be shared on CSR2's social media channels and promoted in-game on iOS and Android. Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across web and mobile, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android, Facebook and Zynga.com.



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, recetnly announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company also provided an outlook for its financial performance in the third quarter and increased its financial guidance for the full year 2018. Highlights included: > Revenue increased to $90.2 million from $68.7 million year-over-year > Record bookings increased 20% year-over-year and 15% sequentially to $99.4 million > Company raises 2018 full year bookings guidance to a range of $374.0 million to $378.0 million, an $11.0 million increase at the midpoint > Design Home peaks at #7 top grossing game on U.S. App Store for iPhone.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) launched EA SPORTS Madden NFL 19 on Origin for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This year's game delivers all-new animation and some of the smoothest gameplay ever with the introduction of Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech, along with Franchise mode enhancements that allow players to solidify their strategy and build their own NFL dynasty. The new features don't end there, as Madden Ultimate Team also offers new challenges and opportunities, while fans hoping to catch up with the lives of Devin Wade and Colt Cruise can discover the conclusion of their stories in Longshot: Homecoming. Last but not least, the Madden NFL franchise returns to PC, bringing with it unlocked frame rates, mouse and keyboard controls and more (see here for details on PC specs and requirements). Bleacher Report praises this year's edition of the game, calling it "A must-own package for fans of the sport," and "The smoothest Madden has ever felt." The world is also celebrating launch with the story of the Greatest Play Call Ever.



