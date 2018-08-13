

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.42 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $56.03 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oclaro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.55 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $120.94 million from $149.38 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $14.55 Mln. vs. $33.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $120.94 Mln vs. $149.38 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX