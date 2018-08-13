With publication in the specialist magazine for complementary medicine CO.med 06/2018 informed Johannes Ebbers from Düren (Germany) on the results of his clinical user observation with the tinnitus therapy device tinniwell.

Since 2016 Resaphene Suisse AG (Vienna Stock Exchange: CH0367465439) sells the tinniwell. The device can be used by the patient in the home environment or even mobile. It combines the approach of heat and music therapy in a device, which was registered for a patent. In addition, it can determine the exact frequency of tinnitus in the patient. Competitors who work with apps are usually only able to do this on an indicative basis, which is why the therapy does not succeed there.

Between October 2016 and July 2017, 30 patients with chronic decompensated tinnitus were recruited. The subjects in the study were between 17 and 72 years old and had previously undergone various examinations (e.g., otoneurological evaluation); Exclusion criterion was for example an organic cause of tinnitus.

At the start of the therapy, the participants determined the severity of tinnitus using the Göbel and Hiller mini-questionaire. During the four-week therapy period, the tinniwell should be used for at least 30 minutes daily, and light activities such as reading and so on were permitted.

After 6 weeks at the latest, the tinnitus severity was again determined in the patients. 1 participant broke off without giving reasons, which allowed to collect the data from 29 participants. On average, tinnitus decreased by 54.1%. The range of results was between 100% (complete relief) and 20% improvement.

The study is available here: http://resaphene.ch/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Tinniwell-Study-DrEbbers-long-version-2017-29.7.17_EN.pdf

"The results of user observation encourage us to conduct a double-blind study in the next step," says Anke Rauterkus, CEO of Resaphene Suisse AG. "The key to the success of the therapy is the combination of warmth and frequency-filtered music. Meanwhile, the prototype for the third series of tinniwell has been developed. The new generation of devices is considerably smaller and will have interfaces to smartphones and other devices in the future."

About Resaphene Suisse AG:

Resaphene Suisse AG was founded in 2015 with the aim of developing a tinnitus therapy device with funds from the incubator of BS Health Group AG. After the prototype was available at the beginning of 2016, series production was started. In the meantime, 2 series have been successfully placed on the market. In June 2018, the company was listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment. Further information about the company can be found at www.resaphene.ch

