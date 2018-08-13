The Chinese manufacturer has seen its revenue decline significantly in the second quarter of this year, despite quarterly shipments dropping just 3.1%. This performance, which confirms a trend that was already clear in fiscal year 2017, was mainly due to lower solar module ASPs. Quarterly net profit, however, has more than doubled. Despite recent developments in the Chinese PV market, the company maintains its shipment outlook for full fiscal year 2018, in which it hopes to ship between 11.5 GW and 12 GW.Chinese solar manufacturer, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd has posted revenues of CNY 6.06 billion ...

