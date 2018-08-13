Chinese solar PV manufacturer, Seraphim has inaugurated a US$14 million, 300 MW solar PV module manufacturing facility in South Africa. Plans are in place to ramp this up to 1.5 GW over the next three years, and add 300 MW of cell production.Together with ILB Helios Southern Africa and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co. Ltd has opened a 300 MW solar PV module manufacturing facility in East London IDZ, on South Africa's Eastern Cape. According to a statement released, the plant is currently in trial production, with a full ramp up planned ...

