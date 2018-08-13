

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen pulled back from its early highs against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The yen eased to 110.72 against the greenback, 111.38 against the franc and 84.28 against the loonie, from its early 1-1/2-month highs of 110.11, 110.71 and 83.63, respectively.



Reversing from its early 2-1/2-month high of 125.15 against the euro and a 1-year high of 140.24 against the pound, the yen retreated to 126.34 and 141.51, respectively.



Against the aussie and the kiwi, the yen fell back to 80.47 and 72.91, from its early more than 21-month high of 79.99 and a 2-year high of 72.35, respectively.



The next possible support for the yen is seen around 112.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the franc, 128.00 against the euro, 144.00 against the pound, 86.00 against the loonie, 82.00 against the aussie and 74.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX