TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. and its TSN Provider, Cousino Medical Services, Join Forces to Treat Dog Daycare Facility

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (OTCQX: TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMistTM , a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, announced that it recently joined forces with a provider in the TOMI™ Service Network (TSN), Ohio based Cousino Medical Services, to provide disinfection treatment to Camp Canine, a dog daycare and boarding facility in Taylor, MI.

Camp Canine is a family owned 10,000 square foot facility which offers dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training. In July, TOMI™ corporate offices received a call from Camp Canine's owner, Carey Weihmiller, who was experiencing a canine influenza outbreak. Several dogs were displaying upper respiratory symptons and management wanted to act responsibly in an effort to contain the potential spread by requesting immediate treatment. The local TSN™ provider, Cousino Medical Services, was called upon to manage the SteraMist™ service treatment the same week.

Cousino Medical Services, based in Toledo, OH is one of this area's oldest, and largest property damage and disaster response contractors. With extensive training and expertise in remediating and rebuilding medical facilities after property disasters, and being trained in SteraMist™ disinfection protocols, the Cousino team was prepared to address Camp Canine's immediate needs. The TOMI™ operations team shipped the additional equipment needed for such a large facility and the service job was performed under 8 hours, per management's request.

Elissa J. Shane, TOMI COO, shared, "This is a great example of how critical the Network is in its ability to respond to emergencies of any size, in any community. We know SteraMist™ is an effective disinfection product in a variety of spaces and are confident that service companies all across the country would benefit from adding this technology to their client services."

Learn more about the TOMI™ Service Network by visiting, https://bit.ly/2mxlkhY.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHP™. Represented by the SteraMist™ brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

