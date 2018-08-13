New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Closing of New $12 Million Line Of Credit

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP. (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced that it has secured a new line of credit of $12 million with Siena Lending Group.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

$12 million line of credit provides the working capital to purchase inventory and continue to meet the needs of New Age's expanded distribution and customer base

Long-term financing and banking partner with new permanent financial facility provides for working capital, eliminates temporary bridge finance note, and consolidates total New Age debt of $4.7 million with one banking group

The new $12 million line of credit is in an asset-backed loan (ABL) and provides the working capital for New Age to invest in inventory to meet demands from its recently expanded distribution. The ABL is for a period of 3 years, and provides working capital for the Company on up to 85% of accounts receivable and 60% of inventory, with loaned amounts incurring an annualized interest rate of a base rate plus 2.75%, but not less than 7.5%.

Siena Lending Group is a leading independent asset-based lender serving middle-market companies and structured the asset based loan after months of work and due diligence with New Age. The transaction was facilitated with the support of the investment banking group at Alliance Global Partners/A.G.P.

Chuck Ence, CFO of New Age Beverages commented, 'Although the new credit facility took an inordinate amount of time to secure, we are very pleased with the terms of the facility and the quality of the lending partner in Siena. We evaluated numerous commercial banks and traditional asset-based lending institutions to secure the ABL and we're just not going to compromise on terms, quality and flexibility, even though it took significantly longer than anticipated to complete. Siena provides all those aspects to us in their new facility that provides the working capital and flexibility for New Age to continue to deliver superior organic growth.'

