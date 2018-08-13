Technavio analysts forecast the global correction tapes market to grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005273/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global correction tapes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of ergonomic correction tapes is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global correction tapes market 2018-2022. Vendors in the global correction tapes market are continuously engaged in product innovation strategies to offer products that suit multiple customer segments. Moreover, these ergonomically advanced correction tapes are characterized by enhanced ease of use and convenience. Thus, the introduction of ergonomic correction tapes has increased the growth prospects of the existing market vendors as well as the overall global market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global correction tapes market is the increasing product demand among students:

Global correction tapes market: increasing product demand among students

There exists a high demand for correction tapes in school and universities. The demand for paper and office stationary is high in educational institutions. Increase in literacy rates and growing adoption of correction tapes among students is contributing to the growth of the market. Many students in lower grades have replaced pencils with pens. The increased use of pen contributes to a corresponding increase in the use of correction tapes and correction fluids. Consequently, several market vendors are focusing on introducing correction tapes that are customized for students belonging to different grades. Therefore, it is expected that global correctional market will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Growing literacy rates, increased enrollment of students in schools and colleges and growing online retailing are some of the major factors that is driving the growth of correction tapes market"

Global correction tapes market: Segmentation analysis

The global correction tapes market research report provides market segmentation by product (non-refillable and refillable), by end-user (education and home, and office), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 51% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Increased product demand and product innovation are the key drivers of the market in the Americas.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005273/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com