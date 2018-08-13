

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has launched a landmark solar study mission that sends a satellite closer to the Sun, beginning a revolution in the understanding of the star that makes life on Earth possible.



The Parker Solar Probe launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday to begin a seven-year mission.



Roughly the size of a small car, the spacecraft lifted off on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket.



NASA said the spacecraft will transmit its first science observations in December.



The mission's findings will help researchers improve their forecasts of space weather events, which have the potential to damage satellites and harm astronauts on orbit, disrupt radio communications and overwhelm power grids.



'This mission truly marks humanity's first visit to a star that will have implications not just here on Earth, but how we better understand our universe,' said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate. 'We've accomplished something that decades ago, lived solely in the realm of science fiction.'



'Today's launch was the culmination of six decades of scientific study and millions of hours of effort,' said the mission's project manager Andy Driesman, of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL). He reported that the spacecraft was healthy and operating normally.



Parker Solar Probe is expected to fly as close as 15 million miles from the Sun in early November. Reaching within the blazing solar atmosphere, known as the corona, will be the closest range humanity has ever gone.



Throughout its seven-year mission, Parker Solar Probe will make seven Venus flybys and 24 total passes by the Sun, moving steadily closer to the Sun until it makes its closest approach at 3.8 million miles. At this point, the probe will be moving at roughly 430,000 miles per hour, setting the record for the fastest-moving object made by humanity.



Sending a probe right through the unrelenting heat of the corona is finally possible with cutting-edge thermal engineering advances.



Parker Solar Probe carries four instrument suites designed to study magnetic fields, plasma and energetic particles, and capture images of the solar wind. The University of California, Berkeley, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and Princeton University in New Jersey lead these investigations.



The spacecraft is named after Eugene Parker, who first theorized the existence of the solar wind in 1958.



The 91 year-old renowned physicist witnessed the launch of the spacecraft that bears his name from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX