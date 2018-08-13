

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Monday.



The euro edged up to 1.1425 against the greenback and 0.8946 against the pound, from its early more than 1-year low of 1.1365 and a weekly low of 0.8913, respectively.



The single currency gained to 126.64 against the yen and 1.1359 against the franc, reversing from its early 2-1/2-month low of 125.15 and a 1-year low of 1.1287, respectively.



The 19-nation currency reversed from its early lows of 1.4958 against the loonie, 1.5617 against the aussie and 1.7268 against the kiwi, rising to 1.5013, 1.5682 and 1.7355, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.16 against the greenback, 0.91 against the pound, 128.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the franc, 1.52 against the loonie, 1.59 against the aussie and 1.75 against the kiwi.



