WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's current account logged a deficit for June, which was less than the gap economists had forecast, data from the central bank showed Monday.



The current account showed a deficit of EUR 240 million versus a surplus of EUR 169 million in May. A year ago, the shortfall was EUR 902 million.



Economists had forecast a deficit of EUR 303 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX