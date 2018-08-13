The Japanese PV industry should respond to the government's recent decision to leave its 2030 energy mix targets unchanged by pushing for a higher share of solar in the next version of the country's strategic energy plan, according to a new report.Research firm RTS Corp. says that companies throughout Japan's solar value chain need to start banding together now to push the government to further prioritize solar in the next version of the energy plan. An update will likely be issued in 2021-22, as the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) revises the plan every three to four years. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...