Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest advanced analytics study on the banking sector. A banking sector client wanted to build an effective payment gateway for customers and identify themes, trends, and individual preferences of the customer to boost retention.

According to the banking sector experts at Quantzig,"Failure to capitalize appropriately while securing agile systems that improve digital and mobile banking can result in significant damage for players in the banking sector."

Since the global crisis, the largest banking companies in the world have remarkably improved their capital position over the years. While there is an ongoing debate in some corners that players in the banking sector are still not satisfactorily capitalized, it is certain that the dangerously thin buffers of the period before the financial crisis are gone. Also, most of the corporations in the banking sector have resolved the majority of the legacy conduct issues.

The advanced analytics solution helped the client to optimize their database for certain predefined searches, especially in terms of the customers, by value, and by country. The client was able to utilize the power of the centralized database to test the effectiveness of the payment control environment.

This advanced analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify weaknesses across the banking industry

Gain a deeper understanding of customer activity

This advanced analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Eliminating problems in the supply chain, enjoying consistent delivery times, and service quality

Assessing the effectiveness of financial crime programs and detecting criminal behavior

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

