The global patient positioning devices market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing popularity of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). ASCs or same day surgery centers offer modern healthcare facilities and provide diagnostic and surgical procedures. The transformation of healthcare systems worldwide from physical centered systems to patient-centered systems has contributed to the growing popularity of ASCs.

This market research report on the global patient positioning devices market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for patient positioning devices in robotic surgeries as one of the key emerging trends in the global patient positioning devices market.

Global patient positioning devices market: Growing demand for patient positioning devices in robotic surgeries

There has been an increasing demand for robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgeries mainly because they ensure high precision and involve fewer incisions, less bleeding, and less hospitalization. These patient positioning devices assist in robotic MI surgeries in which they provide a better view of the surgery or affected site for the surgeon. For instance, robotic surgery allows precise movements, and the patient positioning device should be placed properly, without any error, to minimize negative outcomes.

"Recently the use of integrated hybrid OR systems has gained popularity. Such systems comprise of fixed imaging equipment and cameras that provide 360-degree scanning features as well as flexible patient positioning equipment, all of which provide the surgeon with easy access during complicated surgeries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global patient positioning devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global patient positioning devices market by end-user (hospitals and ASCs) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 40%. North America is a major revenue contributor, driven by factors such as growth in the incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and arthritis, which lead to more surgeries and thus the boost in demand for patient positioners.

