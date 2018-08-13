

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump was seemingly unaware of the decision to fire White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman last December, according to an audio recording released by the former 'Apprentice' contestant on Monday.



A day after releasing a recording of her firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Manigault-Newman released a separate recording of a phone call with Trump on NBC's 'Today.'



In the call, which was purportedly recorded a day after Manigault-Newman was fired, Trump expresses surprise at her termination.



'Omarosa? Omarosa what's going on? I just saw on the news that you're thinking about leaving? What happened?' Trump is heard saying on the tape.



Manigault-Newman responds, 'General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave.'



Trump subsequently claims he was not told about Manigault-Newman's firing and later adds, 'You know they run a big operation, but I didn't know it. I didn't know that. Goddamn it. I don't love you leaving at all.'



During her interview on 'Today,' Manigault-Newman claimed Kelly is running the White House and Trump has no clue what's going on.



Trump struck back in a series of posts on Twitter, calling Manigault-Newman 'wacky,' 'vicious, but not smart,' and a 'lowlife.'



'People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!'



Members of the White House have also lashed out at Manigault-Newman, describing her as a 'disgruntled employee' and 'self-serving.'



Manigault-Newman's tell-all book titled 'Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House' is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX