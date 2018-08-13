

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has hailed a section of Harley-Davidson owners' reported plan to boycott the American iconic motorcycle manufacturer over their move to shift production abroad.



'Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great!,' Trump said on Twitter Monday, in apparent reference to a New York Times report citing some Harley-Davidson owners criticizing the company at a rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.



The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced in June that to address the substantial cost due to the European Union's increased import tariff, it will be implementing a plan to shift production of EU-bound motorcycles from the US to its international facilities.



In addition to its manufacturing units in the US, Harley-Davidson has assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand.



The company says new retaliatory import tariffs by the European Union, an increase from 6 percent to 31 per cent, will result in an additional cost of approximately $2,200 on each bike exported from the US to the EU.



The company estimates an additional cost of around $50 million this year due to the EU tariffs and higher aluminum and steel prices.



Trump described it as 'A really bad move,' and claimed that 'most other companies, including Harley competitors,' agreed with his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better, according to the President.



Trump had warned that Harley-Davidson will have to pay a heavy price for deciding to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles overseas.



The European Union imposed tariffs on various U.S.-manufactured products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, on June 22 in response to the US import tariffs on European steel and aluminum.



On the same day, Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.



