A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased adoption of water coolers in commercial spaces. The number of health-conscious consumers is increasing globally. Most of the commercial places include private and government offices, educational institutions, hostels, foodservice outlets, schools, colleges, and hospitals use water coolers or other types of dispensers. Corporate offices and several other commercial spaces install water dispensers and water coolers in their office spaces to ensure the well-being of their employees.

This market research report on the global water coolers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing awareness of the energy-efficient devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global water coolers market:

Global water coolers market: Growing awareness of energy-efficient devices

Electronic devices, including water coolers, require vast amounts of energy. Globally, governments encourage the production and use of energy-efficient electronic devices to reduce consumption. As a result, the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices, including water coolers, is increasing. Moreover, energy commissions across the globe set energy standards for electronic devices, according to which the vendors in the market offer their electronic devices.

"Clover, one of the prominent manufacturers and exporters of water coolers, offer B2B room temperature and cold-water dispenser. It is an Energy Star rated product and consumes less energy compared with the traditional dispensers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Global water coolers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global water coolers market by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (bottled and plumbed-in), by distribution channel (offline and online), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by the Americas, and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

