SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO: Armed Incident in Est Region

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX, OMX: SMF) regrets to report that an armed incident occurred between the town of Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso. As a result, five gendarmes and one sub-contractor employee lost their lives.

Operations at the Boungou Mine were not affected. As a precautionary measure, we will be increasing our security measures and continue to closely monitor the situation with our partners to protect the safety of SEMAFO employees and our operations.

The Corporation would like to express its deepest sympathy to families of the victims.

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting commercial production at the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO is committed to evolve in a conscientious manner to become a major player in its geographical area of interest. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

