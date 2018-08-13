Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for hyperuricemia. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hyperuricemia.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Hyperuricemia: Market overview

Hyperuricemia is a condition where the uric acid level in the blood increases. The uric acid passes through the liver and enters the bloodstream. Most of it is excreted through urine or passes through the intestines (to maintain the normal level). The normal uric acid levels are 2.4-6.0 mg/dl in females and 3.4-7.0 mg/dl in males. Purines, that are nitrogen-containing compounds and can be endogenous or exogenous, breaks down into uric acid. The increased levels of uric acid from excess purines may accumulate in tissues and form crystals. This results in high uric acid levels in the blood. Purines are also important to regulate the blood uric acid levels.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Soy foods have been part of traditional Asian diets for a long time. Soy foods provide a good amount of high-quality proteins and have a favorable fatty acid profile. Research suggests that soy foods offer health benefits independent of the nutrients they provide. However, there is a widely held belief among Asian health professionals and the public that soy foods increase the risk of gout and potentially cause acute attacks in hyperuricemia patients."

Hyperuricemia: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the hyperuricemia market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule and enzyme), targets (URAT1, uric acid, xanthine oxidoreductase, URAT1 and PPAR gamma, and xanthine oxidase), MoA (URAT1 inhibitor, xanthine oxidoreductase inhibitor, URAT1 inhibitor and PPAR gamma agonist, and xanthine oxidase inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, Japan, and China) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, more than 71% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of hyperuricemia are administered through oral medications.

