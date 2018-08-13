

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk said Monday that interest from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund gave him the confidence to announce last week that he was considering taking Tesla Inc. private. Musk clarified that most of the capital required for going private would be funded by equity rather than debt.



Musk said that the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund had approached him going back almost two years about taking Tesla private. They first met with him at the beginning of 2017 to express this interest because of the important need to diversify away from oil. They then held several additional meetings with him over the next year to reiterate this interest and to try to move forward with a going private transaction.



Recently, after the Saudi fund bought almost 5% of Tesla stock through the public markets, they reached out to ask for another meeting. That meeting took place on July 31st. During the meeting, the Managing Director of the fund expressed regret that Musk had not moved forward previously on a going private transaction with them, and he strongly expressed his support for funding a going private transaction for Tesla at this time. Musk said he understood from him that no other decision makers were needed and that they were eager to proceed.



Musk said, 'I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving. This is why I referred to 'funding secured' in the August 7th announcement.'



Following the August 7th announcement, Musk has continued to communicate with the Managing Director of the Saudi fund. He has expressed support for proceeding subject to financial and other due diligence and their internal review process for obtaining approvals. He has also asked for additional details on how the company would be taken private, including any required percentages and any regulatory requirements.



Musk said he continues to have discussions with the Saudi fund, and he also is having discussions with a number of other investors, which is something that h always planned to do since he would like for Tesla to continue to have a broad investor base. It is appropriate to complete those discussions before presenting a detailed proposal to an independent board committee.



Musk clarified that most of the capital required for going private would be funded by equity rather than debt, meaning that this would not be like a standard leveraged buyout structure commonly used when companies are taken private. He does not think it would be wise to burden Tesla with significantly increased debt.



Musk said, 'Therefore, reports that more than $70 billion would be needed to take Tesla private dramatically overstate the actual capital raise needed. The $420 buyout price would only be used for Tesla shareholders who do not remain with our company if it is private. My best estimate right now is that approximately two-thirds of shares owned by all current investors would roll over into a private Tesla.'



Musk said, 'As mentioned earlier, I made the announcement last Tuesday because I felt it was the right and fair thing to do so that all investors had the same information at the same time. I will now continue to talk with investors, and I have engaged advisors to investigate a range of potential structures and options. Among other things, this will allow me to obtain a more precise understanding of how many of Tesla's existing public shareholders would remain shareholders if we became private.'



'If and when a final proposal is presented, an appropriate evaluation process will be undertaken by a special committee of Tesla's board, which I understand is already in the process of being set up, together with the legal counsel it has selected. If the board process results in an approved plan, any required regulatory approvals will need to be obtained and the plan will be presented to Tesla shareholders for a vote,' Musk said.



