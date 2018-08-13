

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey has accused the United States of stabbing it in the back by imposing sanctions over its refusal to extradite a U.S. preacher imprisoned in the country.



The sanctions had an adverse effect on the Turkish market, with the lira and the stocks plunging sharply.



It is the result of a plot rather than prevailing economic conditions, according to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



In a news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday, Erdogan unleashed a heavy attack on Washington.



'You act on one side as a strategic partner, but on the other, you fire bullets into the foot of your strategic partner,' he told reporters.



'We are together in Nato and then you seek to stab your strategic partner in the back,' said the head of America's European ally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX