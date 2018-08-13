Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for renal anemia. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat renal anemia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005325/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for renal anemia, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Renal anemia: Market overview

The significant reduction in the circulation of red blood cells in the body causes anemia. It is one of the most common symptoms of chronic kidney disease. During this condition, kidneys cannot produce erythropoietin, a hormone that prompts bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Red blood cells contain hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to the organs and tissues of the body. The red blood cells in the people with anemia carry less oxygen, thereby affecting the tissues and organs associated mainly with the heart and brain. Renal anemia, also known as anemia owing to chronic kidney disease, is the loss of kidney functions. It is often associated with conditions such as fatigue, weakness, and headache, affecting the heart and brain adversely.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "As per the National Institutes of Health, anemia is likely to develop in the early stages of chronic kidney disease, when someone has 20% to 50% of normal kidney function. It is recommended that erythropoietin is the best treatment for the patients with anemia, as it will reduce the need for red blood cell transfusions."

Renal anemia: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the renal anemia market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, IV, subcutaneous, IV+subcutaneous, and parenteral), therapeutic modality (recombinant erythropoietin, small molecule, and anticalin protein), targets (erythropoietin, HIF-PHI, and hepcidin), MoA (erythropoietin stimulator, HIF-PHI inhibitor, and hepcidin antagonist), geographical segmentation (Japan, Russia, Australia, and Germany) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, around 32% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of renal anemia are administered through oral medications.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005325/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com