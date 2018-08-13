Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 13-Aug-2018 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Igor Bulantsev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 4.1 Details of the transaction a) Description of the ordinary shares financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0009029540, SBER ****************** b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB) Volume 209.05 780 d) Aggregated information Price 209.05 RUB Volume 780 Total 163 059.00 RUB Aggregated volume 780 Price 209.05 RUB e) Date of the transaction 2018-07-23 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5864 EQS News ID: 713723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

