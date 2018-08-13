Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Completion of Acquisitions
PR Newswire
London, August 13
For release 13 August 2018
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")
Completion of Acquisitions
Following the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Company confirms that it has completed the acquisitions of The Tun in Edinburgh and The Arc in Nottingham at a price of £21.05 million. The acquisition has been funded by existing cash and drawing £10 million on the RBS revolving credit facility. Following completion of the acquisitions, and based on the portfolio independent valuation as at 30 June 2018, the Company's loan-to-value, net of cash, is approximately 29%.
-ENDS-
For further information:
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson
|020 7658 6000
|Northern Trust:
James Machon / Fraser Hiddelston
|01481 745529
|FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney/ Richard Gotla
|020 3727 1000