Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Completion of Acquisitions

Following the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Company confirms that it has completed the acquisitions of The Tun in Edinburgh and The Arc in Nottingham at a price of £21.05 million. The acquisition has been funded by existing cash and drawing £10 million on the RBS revolving credit facility. Following completion of the acquisitions, and based on the portfolio independent valuation as at 30 June 2018, the Company's loan-to-value, net of cash, is approximately 29%.

