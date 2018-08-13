sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Completion of Acquisitions

London, August 13

For release 13 August 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

Completion of Acquisitions

Following the announcement on 31 July 2018, the Company confirms that it has completed the acquisitions of The Tun in Edinburgh and The Arc in Nottingham at a price of £21.05 million. The acquisition has been funded by existing cash and drawing £10 million on the RBS revolving credit facility. Following completion of the acquisitions, and based on the portfolio independent valuation as at 30 June 2018, the Company's loan-to-value, net of cash, is approximately 29%.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
James Machon / Fraser Hiddelston		01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney/ Richard Gotla		020 3727 1000

