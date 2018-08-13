Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for Tourette syndrome. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Tourette syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Tourette syndrome: Market overview

Tourette syndrome is named after Dr. Georges Gilles de la Tourette. It is defined as a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, sudden, and involuntary movements or noises called tics due to the mutations of the SLITRK1 gene. SLITRK1 plays an important role in the development of nerve cells. It involves four types of tics, namely motor tics (uncontrolled body movements), vocal tics (outburst of sound), simple tics (involves few parts of the body), and complex tics (involves several parts of the body). In addition, people with Tourette syndrome are at the risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, depression, and sleep-related problems. It starts between the age of 3 and 9, and it spreads over a period of time. Males are more vulnerable to Tourette syndrome compared with females.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "As per National Institutes of Health, it is estimated that 1 to 10 in 1,000 children are affected by Tourette syndrome globally. As per the 2018 report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 0.3% of the children in the US are diagnosed with Tourette syndrome."

Tourette syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Tourette syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral and transdermal), therapeutic modality (small molecule), targets (VMAT2, GABA-AT, cannabinoid receptor, cannabinoid receptor CB1, dopamine D1 receptor, and dopamine-serotonin), MoA (VMAT2 inhibitor, GABA-AT inhibitor, cannabinoid receptor activator, cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonist, cannabinoid receptor stimulator, dopamine D1 receptor antagonist, and dopamine-serotonin stabilizer), geographical segmentation (US, Germany, and Puerto Rico), and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, more than 58% of the molecules are being investigated for the treatment of Tourette syndrome are administered through oral medications.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

