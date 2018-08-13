

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with modest losses. Investor sentiment continues to be impacted by concerns over the currency crisis in Turkey and the fear of contagion.



The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading before regaining some ground after Turkey's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



Over the weekend, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced the government plans to calm the highly volatile financial markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.25 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.48 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.38 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.53 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.04 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.32 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.29 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer plunged 10.31 percent after a shock U.S. ruling against its subsidiary Monsanto.



United Internet rose 0.28 percent. The Internet services company confirmed its 2018 guidance after reporting a 32.4 percent rise in Q2 core profit.



Steel producer Salzgitter Group dropped 0.28 percent. The company posted strong first-half results and backed its FY18 outlook, but warned of a rise in imports into the European Union.



In Paris, Air France KLM sank 4.11 percent after Dutch pilots threatened further strikes if pay talks with management didn't resume before Friday.



In London, travel firm TUI tumbled 2.27 percent and packaging group Mondi lost 1.38 percent after a fresh slump in Turkey's currency.



Shipbroker Clarkson soared 7.93 percent after the company said trading conditions have improved in the second quarter.



Ocean Wilsons Holdings plunged 11.69 percent after the Bermuda based investment company reported weak profit in its first half with lower revenues.



GAM Holding dropped 3.74 percent in Zurich after the money manager said it would liquidate some funds run by a suspended fund manager.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX