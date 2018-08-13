WEED, Inc. S-1 Registration Statement Declared Effective by Securities and Exchange Commission

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / WEED, Inc. (OTC PINK: BUDZ) (the "Company" or "WEED"), a current alternative reporting public company focused on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease, announced that its Form S-1 resale registration statement relating to the resale of up to 8,982,015 shares of its common stock by certain selling shareholders (the "S-1") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2018 at 4pm Eastern Time.

The S-1 will, while effective, allow the selling shareholders listed in the S-1 to resell their shares of WEED, Inc.'s common stock, subject to the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with any such resale. As noted in the S-1, the selling shareholders in the S-1 may sell their shares registered for resale pursuant to the Prospectus. WEED, Inc. will not receive proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling shareholders.

The offering of the shares of common stock may only be made by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to the shares has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration statement may be accessed electronically through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from WEED, Inc. by writing to 4920 N. Post Trail, Tucson, AZ 85750, by calling (520) 818-8582, or by e-mailing info@WEEDInc.co.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of WEED, Inc.'s securities, nor shall there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state in which offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

About WEED, Inc.

WEED, Inc. (OTC PINK: BUDZ) is currently a USA-based alternative reporting public company. WEED Inc. is a multi-national, multi-faceted, vertically-integrated world class Cannabis organization. WEED is structured as a holding company doing business through its divisions, wholly-owned subsidiaries, and strategically placed collaborative partners to achieve and promote our global brand. WEED is dedicated to its global goals and outreach across the full spectrum of the Cannabis industry to find treatments and medical cures utilizing the Cannabaceae plant family. WEED does not grow, harvest, produce, or sell any substance in violation of US Federal law under The Federal Controlled Substances Act, and meets all standards of international law for WEED, Inc. subsidiaries in foreign locations. For additional information about WEED, Inc., please visit www.WEEDInc.co.

About Sangre AT, LLC

Sangre AT, LLC (dba "Sangre AgroTech") is a plant genomic research and breeding company comprised of top-echelon scientists with extensive expertise in genomic sequencing, genetics-based breeding, plant tissue culture, and plant biochemistry, utilizing the most advanced sequencing and analytical technologies and proprietary bioinformatics data systems available. For additional information about Sangre AgroTech, please visit www.sangreagrotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including that we have a limited operating history and very limited funds, are dependent upon key personnel whose loss may adversely impact our business, some of our potential business activities, while believed to be compliant with applicable state law, may be illegal under federal law because they violate the Federal Controlled Substances Act, and we may be subject to the risks related to the cost, delays and uncertainties associated with potential future scientific research, product development, clinical trials and the regulatory approval process. We may not be able to enter into binding agreements related to the subject matter of this press release on terms favorable to us or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Glenn E. Martin at (520) 818-8582 or info@WEEDInc.co

SOURCE: WEED, Inc.