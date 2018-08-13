The FMCG logistics market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry. Technological advances are transforming the FMCG supply chain in Europe. The logistics vendors have been increasingly adopting new-age technologies such as IoT, robotics, analytics, and big data to streamline the overall FMCG supply chain.

This market research report on the FMCG logistics market in Europe 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors as one of the key emerging trends in the FMCG logistics market in Europe:

FMCG logistics market in Europe: Growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors

Truck platooning connects two or more trucks in convoy to ensure connectivity and automated driving. This technology ensures that the trucks maintain a set and close distance between each other when they are connected during a journey. The truck at the front acts as a leader, with the trailing vehicles reacting and adapting to changes according to its movement.

"Several governments have been promoting the use of truck platooning in the logistics industry as it saves costs, reduces congestion on roads, and decreases carbon emission. In October 2017, the UK government allotted funding of around USD 9 million for truck platooning trials," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

FMCG logistics market in Europe: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the FMCG logistics market in Europe by service type (transportation, warehousing, and VAS) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

Western Europe led the market in 2017 with more than 68% of the market share, followed by Eastern Europe. Western Europe will continue to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

