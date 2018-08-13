The global flooring market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rapid growth in the construction sector. The increase in residential and commercial construction activities are driving the growth of the flooring market. The growth of construction in emerging markets, especially in South-East Asia has been significant.

This market research report on the global flooring market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the demand for waterproof flooring as one of the key emerging trends in the global flooring market:

Global flooring market: Demand for waterproof flooring

There has been a high demand for waterproof flooring in residential construction. Therefore, many key vendors are adding waterproof features to their existing offerings. Vinyl flooring, a sought-after substitute for traditional wooden flooring, is being incorporated with WPC that provides high water resistance, stain and dent resistance, and high cleanability.

"The vendors are offering superior design quality and customizability for waterproof flooring products. Therefore, this extends their applications to kitchens, bathrooms, and all spheres of residential flooring. The trend of waterproof flooring is expected to continue during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global flooring market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flooring market by product (non-resilient flooring, soft cover flooring, and resilient flooring) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The non-resilient flooring segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 74% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with close to 53% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will post the highest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

