Technavio analysts forecast the global flexible display market to grow at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of TOLEDs is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global flexible display market 2018-2022. Transparent organic light-emitting diode (TOLED) displays are transparent screens integrated with electrochromatic materials for displaying images on the screen. Owing to the electroluminescence properties of OLEDs, they do not need a light source for displaying images.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global flexible display market is the increasing number of smartphones with flexible displays:

Global flexible display market: Increasing number of smartphones with flexible displays

Smartphones contribute the highest revenue to the global market among all the application segments. The introduction of curved displays, the first generation of flexible displays, followed by their increased adoption has boosted the investments in curved displays by smartphone manufacturers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on displays, "The growing demand for smartphones is compelling the vendors to expand their current production capacity for curved displays. In 2017, the global smartphone shipment comprised 1472.4 million units. The AMOLED display penetration in the overall shipment was approximately 30%."

Global flexible display market: Segmentation analysis

The global flexible display market research report provides market segmentation by production process (vapor deposition and printing), by technology (OLED, EPD, and LCD), by application (smartphones, wearables, and TVs), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major production process segments, the vapor deposition segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 75% of the market. However, the printing segment is expected to dominate the market by 2022.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 70% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the global market throughout the period 2018-2022.

