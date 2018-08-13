

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An FBI counterintelligence agent who helped lead the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election but was removed for sending text messages critical of President Donald Trump has been fired.



Peter Strzok's attorney Aitan Goelman revealed in a statement on Monday that his client was fired on Friday on the orders of FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich.



Suggesting the firing of Strzok was politically motivated, Goelman noted the FBI office that typically handles discipline recommended the agent's demotion and a 60-day suspension.



Goelman claimed the decision to fire Strzok is a departure from typical FBI practice and contradicts Director Christopher Wray's assurances that the bureau intended to follow its regular process.



'This isn't the normal process in any way more than name,' Goelman said. 'This decision should be deeply troubling to all Americans.'



Strzok, who played key roles in both the Russia probe and the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State, has faced considerable criticism for his anti-Trump texts.



An inspector general report found the texts between Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page cast a cloud over the entire investigation but did not directly affect specific investigative actions.



Nonetheless, Trump and Republican lawmakers have argued the texts provide proof that the Russia investigation is biased.



Trump celebrated Strzok's firing in posts on Twitter and questioned whether special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will now be dropped.



'Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI - finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer,' Trump tweeted.



'Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped?' he added. 'It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction - I just fight back!'



In a separate tweet, Trump suggested the Clinton email investigation should be reopened due to Strzok's role in the probe.



'Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation,' Trump tweeted. 'It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!'



