Toronto, Ontario and Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. ("ACME" or the "Company") and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT") are pleased to announce that ACME has mailed the Notice and Management Information Circular for its shareholders meeting scheduled for August 30, 2018 and RDT will be sending its shareholder meeting materials to its shareholders this week. Among other things, their shareholders will be asked to approve their proposed reverse take-over transaction pursuant to which ACME will acquire RDT's business by acquiring 100% of the issued share capital of RDT and RDT shareholders will receive approximately 57,641,200 Common Shares of ACME representing a substantial majority of the outstanding shares of ACME. In addition, ACME shareholders will be asked to approve the change of ACME's name to "Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp." and any and all other aspects necessary or advisable for completion of the transaction.

On completion of the transaction, management and the board of directors of the Company will transition to better reflect RDT's management and board as follows:



Mark Upsdell



President, Chief Executive Officer and a director

Jason Lewis Senior Vice-President Business Development and a director Lino Fera

Chief Financial Officer Brian Howlett

Director Kenneth Fox

Director

About RDT

RDT is a private Canadian biotechnology corporation providing disruptive proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve patient outcomes. RDT's business is to manufacture, distribute and license its orally administrable composition of a film forming agent that delivers a micronized therapeutic to allow the ready absorption of pharmaceutical and other products by patients.

Scientific Research Update

RDT is continuing to further the scientific research agreement with McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The scientific research is being conducted by the Adronov Research Group of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology (the "Adronov Group"). The Principal Investigator is Dr. Alex Adronov, the 2018 winner of the Chemical Institute of Canada's Macromolecular Science and Engineering Award.

Dr. Adronov won the Macromolecular Science and Engineering Award in 2018 for his pioneering work in the synthesis of complex polymers with controlled architectures and well-defined reactivity as well as for his investigations of the interactions between conjugated polymers and single-walled carbon nanotubes. Over the course of his career, Dr. Adronov has established himself as a national leader in the multi-step preparation of novel polymers and has published more than 100 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals. The 2018 award follows Dr. Adronov's award for Excellence in Materials Chemistry, which he received from the Chemical Institute of Canada in 2013.

The Adronov Group, introduced to the project in 2017, has been studying the basis of RDT's QuickStrip technology as a water-soluble polymer strip designed for transmucosal drug delivery suitable for delivering a wide range of active ingredients, while maintaining favourable dissolution parameters and consistent drug-loading characteristics.

RDT CEO, Mark Upsdell, noted, "The work for which the Adronov Group is known is ideal for the rapid advancement of RDT's products into multiple market segments of our target verticals. The Adronov Group has expertise in polymers utilizing nano-scale dispersions, as well as the chemical stability of emulsions and nanocomposites which figure greatly into our goal of further innovating stable dispersions within a polymer film."

The end result of the continuing research by the Adronov Group will allow RDT to critically evaluate many more pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products for QuickStrip oral sublingual delivery, which could dramatically expand RDT's global market presence.

More Information about ACME:

For more information about ACME, visit ACME's profile at www.sedar.com.

Or contact Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary, 20 Adelaide Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2T6 Tel: (416) 818-4035.

More Information about RDT:

For more information about RDT, visit: www.rapid-dose.com.

Or contact Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc at: info@rapid-dose.com.

1121 Walkers Line, Suite 3, Burlington, ON CANADA L7N 2G4 Tel.: (416) 477-1052



