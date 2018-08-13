SSA Public Relations: Noted Venture Capital Firm CEO Phillip Sarofim Featured in California Business Journal

Prestigious Online Business Media Destination Profiles Sarofim's PS Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Phillip Sarofim, Founder-CEO of venture capital firm PS Ventures, (www.psventures.com) is featured in the California Business Journal, an online business media destination that focuses on executives and businesses headquartered in the Golden State.

The feature profile shares Sarofim's investment philosophy and explores several of PS Ventures' recent California-based financing deals, including educational technology platform EQtainment, community rideshare service HopSkipDrive, and career training and leadership development technology company Legacy Pioneers.



Phillip Sarofim, Founder-CEO of venture capital firm PS Ventures

"While the majority of our focus is on a company's ability to generate cash flow, pre-revenue companies often times fall on the company's radar for consideration," says Sarofim, who was recently appointed to the Advisory Board for Century City private equity firm Skyview Capital, LLC, which is among PS Ventures' strategic investment partners. "A key part of our strategic objective is committing to invest in companies that positively impact the country and the world," he adds. "I am a big believer in minimizing human impact on the planet and leaving the world a better place than when you entered it."

The full California Business Journal article can be viewed here:

http://www.calbizjournal.com/phillipsarofim-psventures/

About PS Ventures: PS Ventures is a privately-held investment firm with an ownership portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies spanning Enterprise Software, Security, Financial Technology, Renewable Energy, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) to Entertainment industries. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Phillip Sarofim brings an extensive career in financing and brand-building to his venture capital firm, and takes an active role in contributing toward the growth his PS Ventures' portfolio companies serving as a board member or advisor. Visit PSVentures online at www.psventures.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 223-1022

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations