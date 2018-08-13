

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Monday. Harley-Davidson is currently down by 4 percent.



Harley-Davidson initially came under pressure after President Donald Trump once again targeted the motorcycle maker in a post on Twitter on Sunday.



'Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better,' Trump tweeted.



