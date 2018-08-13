Los Alamos, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Trinity Capital Corporation (OTCQX: TRIN) ("TCC" or "the Company"), the parent company of Los Alamos-based Los Alamos National Bank ("LANB" or the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of $4.3 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $1.6 million, or $(0.09) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The Company reported net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $6.0 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $2.9 million, or $(0.19) per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Total loans have increased $16.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. While total deposits have decreased $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, which was primarily due to the $10.2 million partial redemption of our trust preferred securities, we have seen an increase in our core deposits (which include demand deposits, NOW, money market deposits, and savings deposits) of $12.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results. This year reflects a proof of concept based on a significant amount of effort by management, our entire team and the board of directors to return our Company to profitability with a renewed focus on our shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities that we serve," said John Gulas, President and CEO of the Company.

Balance Sheet - Total assets declined $5.7 million from December 31, 2017 to $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2018. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased $18.8 million and investment securities available for sale decreased $13.6 million, but were partially offset by an increase in loans of $16.8 million and loans held for sale of $7.2 million. During the same period total liabilities decreased to $1.2 billion, a decrease of $5.6 million, primarily due to a decrease in junior subordinated debt of $10.2 million as a result of the partial redemption of our trust preferred securities and a decrease in deposits of $4.4 million, partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings of $16.9 million. Stockholders' equity (excluding stock owned by the ESOP) increased $619 thousand to $100.2 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to $99.6 million as of December 31, 2017 primarily due to the year-to-date earnings and partially offset by the increase in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the decrease in market value on the available for sale securities portfolio.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2017 $ Change 2018 2017 $ Change

(in thousands except for per share data) Interest Income

$11,284

$11,563

$(279)

$22,099

$22,953

$(854) Interest Expense

899

1,076

(177)

2,151

2,291

(140) Net interest income

10,385

10,487

(102)

19,948

20,662

(714)

























Provision

(700)

(1,000)

300

(480)

(970)

490

























Non-interest income

3,704

2,098

1,606

6,059

5,168

891

























Non-interest expense

9,408

12,886

(3,478)

19,221

26,801

(7,580)

























Net income before taxes

5,381

699

4,682

7,266

(1)

7,267 Income taxes

1,083

2,303

(1,220)

1,276

2,089

(813) Net income

4,298

(1,604)

5,902

5,990

(2,090)

8,080

























Dividends & discount accretion on preferred shares

-

-

-

-

770

(770)

























Net income available to common shareholders

$4,298

$(1,604)

$5,902

$5,990

$(2,860)

$8,850

Capital - The Company exceeded its regulatory capital requirements at June 30, 2018 with Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratio of 10.7687%, 12.9959%, 15.9007%, and 17.1521%, respectively. The Bank's capital ratios fell into the category of "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2018 with Tier 1 leverage ratio, common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratio of 10.3255%, 15.2494%, 15.2494%, and 16.5003%, respectively.

About Trinity Capital Corporation and Los Alamos National Bank

Trinity Capital Corporation is the parent company of LANB. LANB is one of the largest locally-owned banks in New Mexico with current assets of more than $1.2 billion. Through the responsive work of over 200 professional employees, LANB is proud to offer a full range of banking services with the highest degree of customer service to businesses and residents in Northern New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area. A true community bank with six full-service locations, LANB ranks as one of the top mortgage providers in the state. LANB has been voted one of the Best Banks in Santa Fe by the readers of the Santa Fe Reporter for the past twelve years. LANB was the first corporation in New Mexico, as well as the first and only bank in the nation, to earn the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Founded in 1963, LANB is headquartered in Los Alamos, New Mexico. For more information visit LANB.com or call 505-662-5171.

