

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but remains little changed overall. The lack of economic data at the start of the trading week is keeping some investors on the sidelines. Traders are also keeping a close on the financial turmoil in Turkey.



The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading before regaining some ground after Turkey's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



Over the weekend, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced the government plans to calm the highly volatile financial markets.



A report from Reuters noted Albayrak pledged to take 'necessary steps' but did not provide details on what those steps included.



The dollar dropped to a low of $1.1432 against the Euro Monday, but has since rebounded to around $1.1395.



The buck fell to a low of $1.2791 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since bounced back to around $1.2760.



The greenback slid to an early low of Y110.109 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since climbed to around Y110.745.



