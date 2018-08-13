The "Energy Harvesting: Materials, Physics, and System Design with Practical Examples" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates the materials science and physics of energy harvesting, with a focus on system configuration and efficient performance.

It presents the mathematical theory of materials, electrical conductivity, and device design for vibration-based harvesters, thermoelectrics, photovoltaics, wind-energy turbines, and hybrids thereof.

Examples include piezoelectrics in wind turbines, as well as approaches using shape-memory alloys, thermomagnetics, and electrostatic generation. Information is provided on testing, characterization, and modeling of EH systems, with extensive equations analyzing materials and energy flow. Circuitry, batteries, and capacitors are also covered.

Preface

1. Overview of Energy Harvesting

2. Inductive Energy Harvesting

3. Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting

4. Magnetostrictive and Magnetoelectric Energy Harvesting

5. Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting

6. Photovoltaic Energy Harvesting

7. Wind Energy Harvesting

8. Alternative Energy Harvesting Approaches

