The "Data Management Platform Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $1,399.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,177.5 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Rising adoption of data management platforms among advertisement PR agencies, increase in the effectiveness of the audience engagements and rise in the use of data management platform among the end users are some of the major factors propelling the market. However, time and resource invested in formulating a strategy for users hinders the market growth.

By end user, the publisher segment is anticipated to witness higher growth due to continuous growth in digital marketing technology through different channels such as social, video, and mobile, which is expected to increase revenue of publishers. DMP has several benefits to offer for publishers as they make content more relevant, helps in making the advertisers campaigns perform better and increases the value of the publication and improves content personalization.

Geographically, North America dominated the market due to increase in online customer and internet usage, rise in technological advancements and connected devices.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Data Management Platform Market, By Platform Type

6 Global Data Management Platform Market, By Data Type

7 Global Data Management Platform Market, By Data Source

8 Global Data Management Platform Market, By End User

9 Global Data Management Platform Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

