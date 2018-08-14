

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Tuesday release July numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Industrial production is expected to rise 6.3 percent on year, up from 6.0 percent in June. Retail sales are forecast to jump an annual 9.2 percent, up from 9.0 percent in the previous month. Investment is called unchanged at 6.0 percent.



Japan will see final June data for industrial production. In the previous reading, output was called lower by 2.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while capacity utilization sank 2.1 percent on month.



Australia will see July results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in June, their scores were +6 and +15, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX