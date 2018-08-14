

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is making changes to its consumer-banking leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal memo.



As part of the shuffle, Jud Linville, head of global cards and consumer services, is leaving the bank, Stephen Bird, Citigroup's chief executive of global consumer banking, reportedly announced in an internal memo.



The New York-based bank has created a new position called head of U.S. consumer banking and appointed Anand Selva, a 26-year Citigroup veteran who currently is in a similar role in Asia, to fill that position, Mr. Bird reportedly said in the memo.



Mr. Bird reportedly said in the internal memo that Citigroup created a second new position, called head of retail banking and consumer lending. The bank appointed David Chubak to take on that job, which is meant to unify retail-banking and branded-cards teams around the globe in a single unit. He previously served as head of global retail banking.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX