

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 50 points or 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,785-point plateau and it inherits another uninspired lead for Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a soft open thanks to continued concerns over Turkey and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets ended in the red and the already oversold Asian markets are expected to at least open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index fell 9.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 2,785.87 after trading between 2,742.56 and 2,789.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 4.75 points or 0.31 percent to end at 1,520.71.



Among the actives, Bank of China skidded 1.13 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.82 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.57 percent, China Construction Bank plunged 2.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.45 percent, PetroChina eased 0.50 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.21 percent, China Life declined 1.03 percent, Gemdale added 0.11 percent, China Vanke was down 0.60 percent and Poly Real Estate plummeted 1.97 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower on Monday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages pulled back off their highs of the session and into negative territory.



The Dow slid 125.44 points or 0.50 percent to 25,187.70, the NASDAQ fell 19.40 points or 0.25 percent to 7,819.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.35 points or 0.40 percent to 2,821.93.



The downturn reflected lingering concerns about the Turkish economy and the recent sell-off of the country's currency.



The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading before regaining some ground after Turkey's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday as worries about excess supply increased following a pickup in OPEC oil production last month. Crude oil futures for September ended down $0.43 or 0.60 percent at $67.20 a barrel, recovering from a low of $65.71.



Closer to home, China will release July numbers for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment later this morning.



Industrial production is expected to rise 6.3 percent on year, up from 6.0 percent in June. Retail sales are forecast to jump an annual 9.2 percent, up from 9.0 percent in the previous month. Investment is called unchanged at 6.0 percent.



