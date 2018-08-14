

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in China jumped 8.8 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was shy of forecasts for a gain of 9.1 percent and down from 9.0 percent in June.



The bureau also noted that industrial production advanced an annual 6.0 percent - unchanged from a month earlier but again beneath forecasts for 6.3 percent.



Also, fixed asset investment was up 5.5 percent on year - missing expectations for 6.0 percent - which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



