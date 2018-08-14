

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Tuesday, after touching a one-month low in the previous session amid worries about Turkey's financial crisis. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 258.85 points or 1.18 percent to 22,116.28, off a high of 22,153.14 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are advancing almost 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.2 percent.



Shares of Softbank are gaining more than 3 percent after Bloomberg reported that the company is in talks to invest up to $750 million in Zume Inc., a startup that makes fresh pizzas with the aid of robots.



In the auto space, Honda is advancing almost 1 percent and Toyota adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is up 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Furukawa Co. is gaining almost 5 percent, while Tokuyama Corp., Kikkoman Corp. and Suzuki Motor are rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Recruit Holdings is falling almost 6 percent, Dena Co. is losing more than 3 percent and Pioneer Corp. is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see final June data for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday reflecting lingering concerns about the Turkish economy and the recent sell-off by the country's currency. The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading before regaining some ground after Turkey's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



The Dow slid 125.44 points or 0.5 percent to 25,187.70, the Nasdaq fell 19.40 points or 0.3 percent to 7,819.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.35 points or 0.4 percent to 2,821.93.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as worries about excess supply in the market increased after a report showed a pickup in OPEC oil production last month. WTI crude for September delivery slipped $0.43 or 0.6 percent to $67.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX