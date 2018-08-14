

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are mostly higher on Tuesday as worries about Turkey eased slightly after the country's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market. Nevertheless, investors turned cautious after China's retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment rose less than expected in July.



The Australian market is advancing despite the negative cues from Wall Street as worries about Turkey eased slightly and as investors focused on local corporate earnings results. Banks and resources stocks are higher.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 30.80 points or 0.49 percent to 6,283.00, off a high of 6,285.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 29.20 points or 0.46 percent to 6,370.50. Australian shares closed lower on Monday.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.6 percent.



ANZ Banking said that its impaired assets fell 36 percent in the third quarter on stricter credit controls, but did not disclose profit or revenue figures in its quarterly update.



The major miners are also higher. BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.2 percent.



Shares of Whitehaven Coal are gaining almost 5 percent after the miner reported a nearly 30 percent increase in full-year profit on improved volumes and higher prices for thermal coal.



Oil stocks are also higher even as crude oil prices drifted lower overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent, Santos is adding 0.3 percent and Oil Search is up almost 2 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miners are weak after a plunge in gold prices. Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.4 percent.



Cochlear said its full-year net profit rose 10 percent and also forecast an 8 to 12 percent increase in net profit for the new financial year. However, the hearing implant maker's shares are losing almost 7 percent.



Domino's Pizza Enterprises said its full-year net profit increased 18 percent and forecast comparable store sales to rise three to six percent in the next year. The pizza chain's shares are falling more than 10 percent as results missed its own guidance.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7273, down from US$0.7281 on Monday.



The Japanese market is notably higher after touching a one-month low in the previous session amid worries about the financial crisis in Turkey. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 258.85 points or 1.18 percent to 22,116.28, off a high of 22,153.14 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are advancing almost 1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.2 percent.



Shares of Softbank are gaining more than 3 percent after Bloomberg reported that the company is in talks to invest up to $750 million in Zume Inc., a startup that makes fresh pizzas with the aid of robots.



In the auto space, Honda is advancing almost 1 percent and Toyota adding 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.6 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is up 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Furukawa Co. is gaining almost 5 percent, while Tokuyama Corp., Kikkoman Corp. and Suzuki Motor are rising more than 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Recruit Holdings is falling almost 6 percent, Dena Co. is losing more than 3 percent and Pioneer Corp. is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see final June data for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are also higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Monday reflecting lingering concerns about the Turkish economy and the recent sell-off by the country's currency. The Turkish lira hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading before regaining some ground after Turkey's central bank took measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



The Dow slid 125.44 points or 0.5 percent to 25,187.70, the Nasdaq fell 19.40 points or 0.3 percent to 7,819.71 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.35 points or 0.4 percent to 2,821.93.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index dropped by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday as worries about excess supply in the market increased after a report showed a pickup in OPEC oil production last month. WTI crude for September delivery slipped $0.43 or 0.6 percent to $67.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



