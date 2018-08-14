The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Presents Package Savings and Special Events Over the Eid al-Adha Holiday

MANAMA, Bahrain, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This August, traveling families and couples alike can enjoy special events and package savings over Eid al-Adha, August 21-25. From cool-temperate pools, paddle boarding or kayaking across to the lagoon to a private island, Ritz-Kids adventures and a savory family lunch at La Med , summer RCmemories abound at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.

Available for Deluxe, Club Level Rooms, and Suites, families can delight in traveling memories with the Two Together package and enjoy more with up to 15% in savings. The overnight package starts at BHD 120++ (minimum two-night consecutive stay required), and includes the use of The Royal Beach Club facilities, including a private beach with wrap around lagoon, outdoor and indoor pools, daily fitness classes and more. Small groups of up to six can also make it a 'friends and family' reunion and book one of the private, seaside luxury Villas. Starting at BHD 1,000 ++, Villas stays include a daily in-Villa breakfast, 24-hour personal concierge, private beach and infinity pool.

For the youngest guests Ritz Kids adventures elevate with Eid al-Adha activities daily from 10 a.m-8 p.m., including a special Bahraini cultural event on August 23 known as "Hiya Biya." Dating back several centuries, children can dress in traditional costume and head down to the shoreline where they will release their "Hiya Biya" baskets into the sea, overall learning the cultural lessons of "giving" this season.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa provides signature treatments, including a special Summer Spa Glow treatment featuring a full body massage and re-awakening Natura Bissé "Vitamin C" scrub.

The full schedule of Eid al-Adha events at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, include:

Eid al-Adha Family Lunch at La Med

A special aromatic buffet is set with welcome dates and traditional Bahraini dishes like Chicken Machboos, Lamb Ouzi, Rice Biryani and more.

Timings: Second day of Eid al-Adha through Aug. 25, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Price: BHD 20++

Ritz Kids Eid al-Adha Activities

Children 4-12 years of age can partake in daily activities. For the "Hiya Biya" activity on August 23 at 4 p.m., families can meet and register at the Croquet Lawn.

Timings:August 21-August 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Complimentary for hotels guests; Culinary activities have a cost of BHD 5 per child and lunch a cost of BHD 7 per child.

Eid al-AdhaSummer Spa Glow

With special holidays comes permission to relax and enjoy, and the award-winning Ritz-Carlton spa has just the magic touch to make it all worth it. Valid through September 31, the Summer Spa Glow treatment package takes guests on a 90-minute revitalization journey starting with a full body massage, followed by a re-awakening Natura Bissé "Vitamin C" scrub to help protect skin against free radicals and pollution.

Timings:6:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; advanced reservations required

Price:BHD 90 / 90 minutes

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is located in the Al Seef district in Manama, Bahrain. For additional information, or to reserve your stay, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain. For dining reservations, including the Eid al-Adha Lunch at La Med, email rc.bahrz.restaurant.reservations@ritzcarlton.com or dial (+973)1758-6499. Follow the hotel on social @ritzcarltonbahrain and join the conversation using RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service.

Catering to the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with its seven award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean) and Primavera (Italian). For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz GourmetLounge offer guests à la carte café and dessert options, while both Burlington Club and Kahlo Club entertain a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. In-room dining is also available to guests' 24hours a day.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-Carlton Club Level lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'Or Head Concierge, men's and women's hair salon, and shopping arcade with six luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort's more than 18,000 square meters (19,000 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/bahrain.

