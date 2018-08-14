

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) announced Tuesday that the company and its franchisees are investing $6 billion in total to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in the Commonwealth.



In separate statements, the company provided details about its investments in various states and cities in the years 2018 and 2019.



McDonald's and Franchisees are investing about $320 million in New York to modernize more than 360 restaurants. They would invest $163 million in Virginia for more than 250 local restaurants, about $214 million in North Carolina for more than 430 local restaurants, and $19 million in Washington, DC for more than 15 local restaurants.



Further, the investments would be about $104 million in Maryland for 135 restaurants, approximately $251 million in Ohio for 380 restaurants, $143 million in Massachusetts for 140 restaurants, $168 million in Indiana for 270 restaurants, $186 million in Florida for 240 restaurants, $170 million in Georgia for 340 restaurants, and $266 million in Pennsylvania for 360 restaurants.



With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature modernized dining rooms, digital self-order kiosks, remodeled counters for new table service, bright and easy to read digital menu boards, new designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay, as well as expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.



In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald's has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 US restaurants.



